West Bengal: Three detained in East Midnapore factory blast case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained three people in connection with an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory on Tuesday, officials said. A massive blast took place at the factory in Khadikul village under the Egra police station at around 11 am on Tuesday in which nine people lost their lives and several others were injured.

The detained person has been identified as Krishnapada Bagh alias Bhanu Bagh, his son and nephew. "Bhanu Bagh is in a hospital in injured condition and taking treatment there in Cuttack. He cannot be moved now. We are requesting Odisha police to keep a watch. 2 other persons nephews and son of Bhanu Bag are also detained," officials of CID said on Thursday.

According to the police, the factory was operating illegally and the owner had been arrested last year and a chargesheet was filed. The West Bengal Police CID has initiated a probe into the incident and investigation with the help of forensic experts after the State government handed over the case to it.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a "comprehensive probe" into the incident. He also said that the probe should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The locals have alleged that the unit was used to manufacture lethal explosives. "In this factory, crackers were only made for the show. Lethal explosives were made and supplied outside," said Jalhosa, a local resident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)