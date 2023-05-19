Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM takes stock of ongoing reconstruction work at Badrinath

DM Khurana directed the officials to complete the construction works expeditiously with quality by employing an adequate number of machines and manpower.

Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana during inspection at Badrinath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Thursday conducted an inspection of ongoing reconstruction works being carried out in Badrinath as part of the master plan which seeks to address issues such as unchecked and unplanned growth and construction activity, congested streets so on. DM Khurana directed the officials to complete the construction works expeditiously with quality by employing an adequate number of machines and manpower.

He said that most of the riverfront development works should be completed in a planned manner before the monsoon. Taking information about the engineers, labourers, and machinery engaged in the reconstruction work, the District Magistrate also took stock of the travel arrangements in Badrinath.

Badrinath is one of the famous pilgrim towns of Uttarakhand. More than 8 lakh pilgrims have visited the Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines since the Chardham Yatra began on April 22, according to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department on Tuesday. It added that about 40 thousand pilgrims have been visiting the four Dhams daily and that the Kedarnath Yatra registration numbers had surpassed 30,000 per day.

"Till now, more than 8 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines. The daily registration figure for Kedarnath Yatra has reached more than 30 thousand. At present about 40 thousand pilgrims are visiting the four Dhams daily," the state tourism department said. (ANI)

