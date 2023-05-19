RBI MONEY MARKET OPERTIONS

Money Market Operations as on MAY 18 2023.

(Amount in ? crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 481,391.79 6.38 5.15-6.60 I. Call Money 11,642.06 6.44 5.15-6.55 II. Triparty Repo 282,318.70 6.32 6.10-6.49 III. Market Repo 187,431.03 6.47 5.75-6.60 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - B. Term Segment ** ** ** ** ** I. Notice Money** 140.00 6.27 6.10-6.40 ** II. Term Money@@ 421.00 - 6.25-6.90 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 589.40 6.56 2.50-6.70 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF Thu, 18/05/2023 1 Fri, 19/05/2023 906.00 6.75 4. SDFΔ Thu, 18/05/2023 1 Fri, 19/05/2023 96,262.00 6.25 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -95,356.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo Thu, 04/05/2023 15 Fri, 19/05/2023 8,447.00 6.49 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. SDFΔ 5. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 Mon, 14/06/2021 1096 Fri, 14/06/2024 320.00 4.00 Mon, 30/08/2021 1095 Thu, 29/08/2024 50.00 4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021 1095 Thu, 12/09/2024 200.00 4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021 1095 Thu, 26/09/2024 600.00 4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021 1095 Thu, 03/10/2024 350.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 250.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 2,275.00 4.00 6. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021 1095 Fri, 14/06/2024 490.00 4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021 1093 Fri, 12/07/2024 750.00 4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021 1095 Fri, 16/08/2024 250.00 4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021 1094 Fri, 13/09/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 105.00 4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021 1095 Thu, 21/11/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021 1095 Thu, 28/11/2024 305.00 4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021 1095 Thu, 12/12/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021 1095 Thu, 19/12/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 255.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 4,122.09 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 7,775.09 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -87,580.91 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 18/05/2023 823,675.61 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 19/05/2023 835,267.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 18/05/2023 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 21/04/2023 55,744.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction. ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. ** @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

