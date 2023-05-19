Left Menu

Assam mosque committee asks people not to join burial for those addicted to drugs

"The Moirabari Town Kabristan Committee of Morigaon district has taken a bold decision that, we will not allow the body of those people who die due to consumption of drugs or have been involved in illegal drugs trade to be buried in the Kabristan. We have taken the decision to fight against the drug menace in our area," said Mehboob Muktar.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:32 IST
Assam mosque committee asks people not to join burial for those addicted to drugs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the drug menace, a Kabristan Committee in central Assam's Morigaon district has decided not to allow and to participate in the funeral of people who died due to the consumption of drugs or have been involved in the illegal drugs trade. The Moirabari Town Kabristan Committee of Morigaon district has taken the decision to fight against the drug menace.

According to the reports, the decision was made during a meeting of the Kabristan Committee recently. Mehboob Muktar, president of Moirabari Town Kabristan Committee said that the decision had been taken to make the public aware of the drug menace.

"The Moirabari Town Kabristan Committee of Morigaon district has taken a bold decision that, we will not allow the body of those people who die due to consumption of drugs or have been involved in illegal drugs trade to be buried in the Kabristan. We have taken the decision to fight against the drug menace in our area," said Mehboob Muktar. He further said that many youths in his locality are involved in the illegal drug trade and many children have become addicted to drugs.

Reacting to the decision of the Kabristan Committee, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the last two years, the state government has waged the most influential war against drugs, and a total of 9,309 people have been arrested and narcotics worth Rs 1,430 crore have been seized. The chief minister tweeted, "In the last two years, we have waged the most influential war against drugs, inflicting severe damage on consumption and supply networks."

"Narcotics worth Rs 1,430 crores has been seized, 9,309 people arrested, 420 acres of cannabis and opium cultivation destroyed," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

