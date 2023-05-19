Left Menu

Bilfinger UK offshore workers to strike in June over pay offer

Bilfinger UK offshore workers to strike in June over pay offer
Image Credit: Wikipedia
UK's Unite Union on Friday said that offshore workers at Bilfinger UK Ltd rejected new pay offers and that strike action will take place in June.

Around 800 Bilfinger contractors will participate in two new rounds of strike action starting on June 1 and ending on June 3, and then from June 8 to June 10, Unite said in a news release. The new pay offer was rejected by about 600 workers on the offshore assets of operators Ithaca, CNRI and TAQA, separate from those members who took part in a previous round of 48-hour strike action involving 1,200 offshore workers on May 10-12.

The oil and gas operators hit by the industrial action will include BP, CNRI, Ithaca, Repsol and TAQA, Unite said.

