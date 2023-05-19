KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

(All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2800.00-Rs.3000.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.1750.00-Rs.1850.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.1700.00-Rs.1800.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.11,600.00-Rs.11,700.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.10,100.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.8,900.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.9,900.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.5,500.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(New): Rs.5300.00 per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1650.00-1850.00 Per 15 Kg.

