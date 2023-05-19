KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2800.00-Rs.3000.00 Per 15 Kg.
Mustard Oil :Rs.1750.00-Rs.1850.00 Per 15 Kg.
Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.1700.00-Rs.1800.00 Per 15 Kg.
Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.11,600.00-Rs.11,700.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.10,100.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.8,900.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.9,900.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.5,500.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(New): Rs.5300.00 per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1650.00-1850.00 Per 15 Kg.
----
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das
Kolkata port flags off first trial movement of cargo ship to Myanmar's Sittwe port
LGBTQIA community in Kolkata pins hope for 'favorable' decision after Centre agrees to form committee
IPL 2023: Nitish Rana completes 2,000 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders
Inaugural cargo ship to Myanmar's Sittwe Port flagged off from Kolkata