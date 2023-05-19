Left Menu

KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:55 IST
KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

(All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2800.00-Rs.3000.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.1750.00-Rs.1850.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.1700.00-Rs.1800.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.11,600.00-Rs.11,700.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.10,100.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.8,900.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.9,900.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.5,500.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(New): Rs.5300.00 per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1650.00-1850.00 Per 15 Kg.

----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023