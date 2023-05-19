Russia continues cranking up oil drilling in West Siberia, data shows

Russia continued to ramp up drilling in its oil heartland in Western Siberia in April, though production there is gradually declining, according to industrial data seen by Reuters on Friday.

Russia's Khanty-Mansiisk (Yugra) region in West Siberia accounts for around 40% of country's total crude output, but its oilfields are increasingly depleted and more drilling is required to produce oil from the mature deposits. According to the data, the region launched 472 new oil wells in April, up from 402 in March and 301 in February.

Oil production in Yugra declined last month to 17.78 million tonnes from 18.57 million tonnes in March, which is a day longer. Last year the region produced around 223 million tonnes, or 4.5 million barrels per day, of oil and gas condensate out of Russia's total 535 million tonnes.

Russia has decided to cut its output by some 500,000 barrels per day until the end of the year in order to help balance the market.

