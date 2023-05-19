Assam: Karbi Anglong police seize 1.7 kg heroin at Bokolia bypass, 2 held

The Karbi Anglong Police on Friday intercepted a truck at Bokolia bypass and recovered 136 soap cases containing 1.7 kg heroin and arrested two people. Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "#AssamAgainstDrugs @karbianglongpol intercepted a truck at Bokolia bypass and recovered 136 soap cases containing Heroin (weighing 1.7 kg approximately). Two accused have been apprehended. Great work @assampolice. Keep it up. @DGPAssamPolice."

Last month, the police seized a large quantity of contraband rugs worth around Rs 8 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and arrested two persons, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Karbi Anglong district police and CRPF in the wee hours of Saturday set up a special naka checking infront of Lahorijan police post led by the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bokajan.

"At about 12.30 am the police team intercepted a truck. On being thorough search of the vehicle a total of 116 soap boxes containing 1.3 kg of heroin were recovered which are concealed in the tarpaulin of the truck. We have arrested two persons in this regard. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 8 crore," John Das, SDPO of Bokajan told ANI. The arrested persons were identified as Aijul Haque (50 years old) and Dildar Hussain (18 years old).

The police officer further said that the consignment was carried from Manipur. (ANI)

