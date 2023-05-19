Left Menu

Governor Parnaik reviews air services in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (retd) reviewed the status of air operations in the State.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 22:13 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (retd) reviewed the status of air operations in the State. Senior officers of the State Civil Aviation Department, State Police, Tourism, Airport Authority of India and private airline operators were present at the meeting at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Thursday.

He also reviewed air operations and development of Donyi Polo Airport and issues related to airports, advance landing grounds and Inner Line permit at arports. Governor Parnaik emphasised that air services are the lifeline of people in emergency and for easy travel in a short time especially in a hilly State like Arunachal Pradesh.

He exhorted the officials to have futuristic thinking and prepare themselves to cater to enhanced footfalls in the tourism sector in days to come. He said, "I will be taking up these issues, particularly new projects under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN-RCS) with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Defence."

The Governor expressed his concerns regarding encroachments at advanced landing grounds (ALGs), shortage of trained manpower and technical issues in flight operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

