"Need to uplift underprivileged..." Manish Sisodia writes letter from Jail

Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote a letter from Tihar Jail emphasising the transformative power of education and the need to uplift the underprivileged sections of society. The letter was shared on Twitter by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"His words highlight the urgent necessity to provide equal opportunities and access to education for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background," Kejriwal said, praising Sisodia for his letter. Sisodia is currently in Tihar Jail in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and his bail application is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Kejriwal said that Sisodia's letter raises thought-provoking questions, urging society to reflect on the consequences of neglecting the education of the less fortunate. Sisodia emphasised that denying education to the impoverished not only perpetuates inequality but also perpetuates the cycle of hatred and violence. His words proclaim, "If every poor person gets a book, then who will spread the storm of hatred? If everyone has work in their hands, then who will wield swords on the streets?" As per the letter, Sisodia also stressed the need for a strong educational foundation and its potential to dismantle barriers. He asserted that an educated society, built on knowledge and wisdom, is the key to combating divisive ideologies.

"If everyone receives good education and time, then their WhatsApp University will shut down. If society stands on the foundation of education and wisdom, then how will anyone be trapped in the illusion of hatred?," the letter asked. Furthermore, Sisodia highlighted the empowerment that education brings, particularly to the marginalised. He stressed the importance of providing tools, such as the power of the pen, to express their thoughts and aspirations. The AAP leader states, "If every child in society becomes educated, then your cunningness and tricks will be questioned. If the power of the pen reaches the poor, then they will express their inner thoughts in the open."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case. The letter also resonates with the ongoing efforts in schools across Delhi and Punjab. It serves as a reminder that education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to all, regardless of their circumstances. His letter states, "The sound of conch shells is resonating in schools in Delhi and Punjab, awakening the desire for good education across India."

In conclusion, Sisodia's letter serves as a passionate call to action, urging society to prioritise education as a means of social transformation. He asserts that providing education to every child, especially the underprivileged, will shake the very foundations of inequality and injustice. Sisodia concludes, "Whether you send us to jail or hang us, this journey will not stop. If every poor child becomes educated, your palace will be left hollow." Earlier also, Sisodia has written open letters from the jail talking about the importance of education for the country's progress. (ANI)

