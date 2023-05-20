Maha: Big cat kills 55-year-old woman in Chandrapur district

A 55-year-old woman was killed by a big cat in the Saoli forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, the eighth such fatality in the area this year, a forest official said.

Testing of the wild animal's saliva on the woman's body will confirm if it was a tiger or leopard, he said.

According to Range Forest Officer P G Virutkar, victim Pramela Rohankar, a resident of Wagholi Buti in Saoli tehsil, had gone to a farm when she was killed by a feline. Though pug marks were found at the spot, the nature of the injuries on the woman's body suggested that she was attacked by a big cat, he said.

The actual predator – tiger or leopard – will be ascertained after an autopsy and a lab test, said officials. The woman's family was given an initial compensation of Rs 25,000 to conduct her final rites. The actual relief – Rs 20 lakh – will be released after completion of necessary formalities, said Virutkar.

This is the eighth death due to a big cat in the Saoli forest range of the district since January, he added.

