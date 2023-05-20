Left Menu

Maha: Big cat kills 55-year-old woman in Chandrapur district

A 55-year-old woman was killed by a big cat in the Saoli forest range of Maharashtras Chandrapur district on Saturday, the eighth such fatality in the area this year, a forest official said.Testing of the wild animals saliva on the womans body will confirm if it was a tiger or leopard, he said.According to Range Forest Officer P G Virutkar, victim Pramela Rohankar, a resident of Wagholi Buti in Saoli tehsil, had gone to a farm when she was killed by a feline.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:00 IST
Maha: Big cat kills 55-year-old woman in Chandrapur district
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman was killed by a big cat in the Saoli forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, the eighth such fatality in the area this year, a forest official said.

Testing of the wild animal's saliva on the woman's body will confirm if it was a tiger or leopard, he said.

According to Range Forest Officer P G Virutkar, victim Pramela Rohankar, a resident of Wagholi Buti in Saoli tehsil, had gone to a farm when she was killed by a feline. Though pug marks were found at the spot, the nature of the injuries on the woman's body suggested that she was attacked by a big cat, he said.

The actual predator – tiger or leopard – will be ascertained after an autopsy and a lab test, said officials. The woman's family was given an initial compensation of Rs 25,000 to conduct her final rites. The actual relief – Rs 20 lakh – will be released after completion of necessary formalities, said Virutkar.

This is the eighth death due to a big cat in the Saoli forest range of the district since January, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023