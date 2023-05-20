Left Menu

Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Shirui

An earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale rocked Manipur's Shirui village on Saturday evening.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 21:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale rocked Manipur's Shirui village on Saturday evening. The tremors were felt at 7:31 pm, 3 km northwest of Shirui in Manipur.

The depth of the earthquake was 31 km. "An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 3km northwest of Shirui in Manipur at around 7.31 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 31 km," National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

Earlier on February 28 this year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Noney district of Manipur. The quake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km.

On February 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Manipur's Ukhrul in the morning. The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

