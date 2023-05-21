Left Menu

"Congress has nothing to do with it": Sukhjinder Randhawa on Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'

The Rajasthan unit of Congress is continuing to give a headache to the party's high command as the simmering tensions between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have come out in the open just ahead of Assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held later this year.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:45 IST
"Congress has nothing to do with it": Sukhjinder Randhawa on Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'
Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid Gehlot-Pilot tussle, Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday said that the grand old party has nothing to do with Sachin Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Yatra which culminated on May 15. "It's his Yatra. Congress has nothing to do with it. Discussions on the state level should be done, in front of the CM and other senior leaders. But conducting the Yatra before the Karnataka elections is not good to do," Randhawa said.

He said that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics."We will talk with Sachin Pilot". Pilot recently ended his yatra and gave a 15-day ultimatum to the CM Ashok Gehlot to take action against corruption cases in the state.

The Congress leader has also threatened to take to the streets and hold protests across the state if the CM does not take action till May 31 Sachin Pilot has put forward three demands - action against corruption charges on the previous BJP government, disbandment and reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the paper leaks - and demanded action by the end of this month.

The Rajasthan unit of Congress is continuing to give a headache to the party's high command as the simmering tensions between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have come out in the open just ahead of Assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held later this year. The Congress party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023