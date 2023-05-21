Left Menu

Indian Army, Assam Rifles ensure protection to vehicles on national highway in violence-hit Manipur

Towards this, Army and Assam Rifles in conjunction with the state government, Manipur Police and CAPFs have been working in close coordination and synergy to assure protection to vehicles via NH 37, "The Lifeline of Manipur".

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 10:54 IST
Indian Army, Assam Rifles ensure protection to vehicles on national highway in violence-hit Manipur
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the state of essential supplies in violence-hit Manipur began to dwindle and reach critical levels, the India Army and Assam Rifles have been working in close coordination with utmost synergy to assure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods to and from Imphal, officials said. Towards this, Army and Assam Rifles in conjunction with the state government, Manipur Police and CAPFs have been working in close coordination and synergy to assure protection to vehicles via NH 37, "The Lifeline of Manipur".

"At any given point of time while the movement of vehicles is being undertaken prophylactic Area Domination Patrols of Army and Assam Rifles, Quick Reaction Teams operating from Company Operating Bases located astride NH 37, aerial surveillance by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Cheetah Helicopters, Companies of CRPF, Manipur Police personnel from five police stations alongwith persons from India Reserve Battalion are tasked to ensure security of civilian vehicles plying on NH 37," Indian Army said. Further, to guarantee dedicated security, vehicles are also accompanied by Quick Reaction Teams of Manipur Police and CRPF.

According to the Indian Army, the movement on NH 37 commenced with effect on May 15 and is a result of tedious planning and synergy at the grassroot level. "Security Forces remain committed to restoring complete normalcy and the commencement of movement of the vehicles on NH 37 is another step towards normalcy in Manipur," the Army officials said.

Earlier on May 18, the India Army and Assam Rifles stepped in to assure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods to and from Imphal, informed Indian Army officials. According to the Indian Army, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, and JCB carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal.

Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon," stated Indian Army officials. In addition, monitoring was also ensured through unmanned aerial vehicles, informed officials.

"Together for Peace in #Manipur" Movement of vehicles on NH 37 commenced from 15 May. The same ensured beefing up of essential supplies, levels of which were gradually dwindling. #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles are committed to safely move through troops on ground & aerial surveillance," Tweeted SpearCorps Indian Army. Normalcy is slowly returning to Manipur after violence left 70 people dead and 1,700 houses were burnt down.

As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023