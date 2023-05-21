Kashmir decked up in bridal attire ahead of G20 meet, thrill among locals palpable

Kashmir is all set now to hold the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting of the international forum in Srinagar for two days starting from Monday. The third G20 tourism working group meeting will be held from May 22 to 24 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. With this, Kashmir is going to host delegates from so many countries for the first time in its history.

It is the first time that a major international event is being held in the valley's largest city after the central government scrapped Kashmir's special status by revoking Article 370 in August 2019 and split the state into two union territories. Delhi's decision to host the G20 meeting in Srinagar has greatly encouraged J&K to outperform itself, a chance to redeem the status before terrorism from across the border ruined it.

"The G20 meeting will pave the way for increased regional stability and development and cultivate better understanding among the participant countries. The government of India is also making a significant thrust to ensure better infrastructural facilities for the region's people and entice visitors, with this the summit will be an excellent occasion to leverage strategic alliances and partnerships, attract foreign investment, and grab global attention," said Pirzada Shakir, a Srinagar based journalist. "G-20 which is scheduled to be held from tomorrow (May 22) in Srinagar will provide an opportunity to push J-K's products to international markets. It's a chance for Kashmir to showcase its products, and tell its story, and truth. A chance to finally make use of its geostrategic location which had been waiting on an opportunity," Pirzada said.

People believe that the amalgamation of international organizations in Kashmir Valley is a golden opportunity for remote areas to foster limited tourism to large-scale tourism. The summit has boosted confidence among the tourism stakeholders, who hope for the removal of travel advisories by the European countries. "As a tourism stakeholder, we welcome the G20 event. There are advisories in place from various countries across the globe, which unfortunately have been in place since the 1990s. One can see there has been a great transformation as far as the overall situation in Kashmir is concerned. Kashmir now is peaceful, and it's time for the removal of travel advisories by such countries," said Muzzafar Ahmad, who is associated with the tourism sector.

"We will welcome guests from G20 nations. The summit will be an excellent opportunity to promote Kashmir and foster a positive vibe," he said. Faced with resistance from Pakistan and China initially in convening the G20 meeting in Srinagar, Kashmiris are thrilled to be in the international limelight.

An exhaustive campaign encompassing security, hospitality and protocol has been going on here to make the G20 meeting a resounding success that would put Kashmir back on the World tourism map. A 4-tier security ring managed by the NSG, marine commandos, police, and paramilitary forces has been put in place that would work in total synergy to ensure the smooth conduct of the G20 meeting that will start on May 22 and conclude on May 24.

Replying to a question on the G20 arrangements, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said the J-K Government with the active support and participation of the people, is all geared up for the G20 meeting. "Srinagar is being developed on an international level. Free Wi-Fi Zones, Cycle tracks, walkways and cafes will come up shortly as a Library will also be opened in the city soon," LG said, adding that Srinagar city which is surrounded by water bodies will be a "smart city" by all means soon.

We are grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for providing J&K UT with this great opportunity. The successful conduct of the G20 meeting will boost the tourism and investment flow in the UT. The world will also witness the culture and warm hospitality of Jammu Kashmir, he said. With over 150 foreign and national delegates participating, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department Secretary, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said this event provides an unparalleled global platform for Jammu and Kashmir to demonstrate its potential, with the delegates acting as ambassadors for our region.

"The series of activities in Srinagar is not only set to captivate visitors but also serve as a testament to the vibrant and inviting atmosphere of UT. The region eagerly awaits the opportunity to showcase its unique blend of natural beauty, and rich culture to a global audience," Shah said. Besides development, the sports activities to commemorate G20 week in J&K are held as well.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta said that the government is committed to providing opportunities for all, especially women, to excel in sports and our sincere efforts are commensurating with the amazing progress that our women achievers have made, and we will continue to build on that momentum. "Our calendar of activities should prioritize the inclusion of women in all areas, including sports, with the right resources and support, women can achieve great things," Chief Secretary said while attending the sports function held in the Dal Lake to commemorate the G-20 Summit in J&K.

Dr Mehta also emphasized the inclusion of the Golden Age vertical in the activity calendar of the J&K Sports Council for a healthier and fitter J&K. Since different initiatives are being undertaken by various UT Departments to generate awareness about the G-20, the Department of Youth Services and Sports also organized many activities pertaining to the important event.

Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports (YS&S), Waseem Raja said that with the kind of progress both in terms of activities and infrastructure that J&K has made in a few years, J&K players have emerged as strong contenders. "Our department is continuously organizing sports activities with great enthusiasm in connection with G-20 Summit, generating information about the importance, relevance, and benefits of the important event," he said. "Besides ensuring the participation of youth and children in sports activities, our field officers educate the participants about the relevance, importance, and benefits of the G-20 event," Raja added.

The government of India has massively invested in the first-ever G20 Summit which will be held in Jammu and Kashmir from tomorrow. Many parts of the prized Kashmir valley have been given a massive facelift while work on other developmental projects has been going on the full scale to give a new look to the valley. (ANI)

