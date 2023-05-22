SCOREBOARD: GT vs CSK 2

Gujarat Titans Wriddhiman Saha c Parnell b Siraj 12 Shubman Gill not out 104 Vijay Shankar c Kohli b Vijaykumar Vyshak 53 Dasun Shanaka c Prabhudessai b Harshal Patel 0 David Miller c (sub) Prabhudessai b Siraj 6 Rahul Tewatia not out 4 Extras (b-5, lb-6, w-7, nb-1) 19 Total (For 4 wkts, 19.1 Overs) 198 Fall of Wickets: 1-25, 2-148, 3-150, 4-171, Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-32-2, Wayne Parnell 3.1-0-42-0, Vijaykumar Vyshak 4-0-40-1, Himanshu Sharma 3-0-28-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-29-1, Michael Bracewell 1-0-16-0.

