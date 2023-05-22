Left Menu

Police rescue 13 turtles from UP's Etawah, arrest 3 poachers

A total of 13 live turtles of protected species were recovered from the accused by a joint team of the Forest Department and Special Task Force.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 07:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 07:20 IST
Police rescue 13 turtles from UP's Etawah, arrest 3 poachers
Police recovers 13 turtles being smuggled from Etawah to Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three poachers who were trying to smuggle turtles from Etawah to Uttarakhand were arrested near Anant Ram toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, police said on late Sunday. A total of 13 live turtles of protected species were recovered from the accused by a joint team of the Forest Department and Special Task Force.

"A total of 13 live turtles of protected species were recovered. The accused have been taken into custody. Further probe underway," said, Atul Kant Shukla, Divisional Director Forest, Etawah. Earlier in February this year, acting on a tip-off, Railway Protection Force personnel recovered 150 turtles from a sleeper class bogie of the North East Express at Uttar Pradesh's Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction and detained nine people in this connection.

It was also revealed that the turtles were being taken from the Sangam coast of Prayagraj to Katihar in Bihar to be sold in villages there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023