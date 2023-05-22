Left Menu

Mumbai airport customs seizes gold worth over Rs 1.58 crores

Mumbai airport customs on 19th and 20th May seized over 2.95 kg gold worth Rs 1.58 Crore in three different cases, said an official.

Gold seized by Mumbai Airport Customs (Photo/Mumbai Customs). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai airport customs seized over 2.95 kg gold worth Rs 1.58 Crore in three different cases, said an official on Monday. The seizure took place on May 19 and May 20, added the official.

As per the official, the seizure included a Kenyan Airways Crew carrying around 1 kg of gold. On Thursday, Mumbai airport customs seized over 4.2 kg of gold dust worth Rs 2.28 crores from an Indian national, an official said.

As per the official, the gold dust was recovered from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. "Today Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg gold dust valued at Rs 2.28 Crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. Gold dust was concealed in meticulously stitched pockets inside the jeans, undergarments & knee caps worn by the passenger," the official said.

The video of the gold being seized by the Mumbai airport customs also surfaced on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

