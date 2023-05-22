Left Menu

SC halts for 7 days DDA's drive to demolish dwelling units at Delhi's Vishwas Nagar

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop for a week its ongoing drive for demolition of illegal constructions in the Vishwas Nagar area of East Delhi to enable residents to relocate.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 16:31 IST
SC halts for 7 days DDA's drive to demolish dwelling units at Delhi's Vishwas Nagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop for a week its ongoing drive for demolition of illegal constructions in the Vishwas Nagar area of East Delhi to enable residents to relocate. A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol, however, refused to interfere with the orders passed by the Delhi High Court permitting the DDA to go ahead with the removal of the encroachments.

High Court had allowed the demolition of over 800 alleged illegal dwelling units built on DDA land in the Vishwas Nagar area. The apex court today asked DDA to halt for a week its demolition drive on humanitarian grounds to enable residents, mostly slum dwellers, to evict on their own.

"If they don't vacate by May 29, it would be open to DDA to resume their demolition activities. We order that for a period of seven days, no demolition activity shall be continued," the bench said. The apex court directed the counsel for the DDA to inform the authorities during the day to immediately stall the demolition drive.

The bench also sought a response from the DDA by the second week of July, on the issue of rehabilitation of those whose premises have been demolished. The top court said will consider in July the issue of whether the residents, who are seeking to be removed from their dwelling units, are entitled to rehabilitation by the land-owning agency either under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Act or any other law.

The order of the apex court came on a petition filed by some residents of the Kasturba Nagar area falling under the Vishwas Nagar locality, challenging the demolition notices issued by the DDA on May 18. On March 14, the High Court refused to stall the demolition move of the DDA while agreeing with the plea of the land-owning agency that the residents were encroachers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023