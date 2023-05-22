Tamil Nadu: 2 women drown in stone quarry pond near Madurai

Left Menu

Two women drowned while taking a bath in a stone quarry pond near Othakadai, Madurai on Monday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 17:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two women drowned while taking a bath in a stone quarry pond near Othakadai, Madurai on Monday, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Poongodi and Vijayalakshmi, who are sisters from Dindigul district.

The women had come to the Madurai district for daily wage cooking work. On Monday, the duo went to the Othakadai Narasimha temple to offer prayers. After the visit to the temple, both went to take a bath in the stagnant water in the ditch cut for the quarry in the area where they drowned.

The fire and rescue department recovered the bodies of Poongodi and Vijayalakshmi from the stone quarry pond. The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police are investigating the matter. In an unrelated incident, at least six members of a family allegedly drowned in the seawater in the Bharuch city of Gujarat, police said late Friday night.

The incident took place at Dajej Beach in Bharuch when a family hailing from Muller Village had gone for a picnic. Police said that two people are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

"Six members of a family of Muller village who went for a picnic on the Dahej beach of Bharuch have died due to drowning in the seawater. Two people are undergoing treatment in a private hospital," Leena Patil, DSP, Bharuch said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

