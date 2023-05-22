Jordan announces resumption of Iraqi crude oil imports

Jordan said on Monday it has resumed imports of Iraqi crude oil with 80,000 barrels transported so far.

The energy ministry added in a statement that the quantity of oil imported from Iraq constitutes about 7% of Jordan's needs for crude oil. Iraq had extended an agreement with Jordan for another year to supply it with 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil under preferential terms, the Iraqi oil ministry said earlier this month.

