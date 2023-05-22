Anganwadis in Kerala need to be further modernized with help of technology: Smriti Irani

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Irani urged the State government to start more crèches at places with high women workforce. The Union Minister was inaugurating the BMS State Women Convention in Thiruvananthapuram as part of Labour 20. The minister said that Anganwadis in Kerala need to be further modernized with the help of technology. Union Minister said that 13 percent of the supervisor posts are lying vacant in the 33,000 Anganwadis across the state and asked State government to fill them. Smt.Irani also said that Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is the best example of a scheme that uses technology to identify beneficiaries and directly provide benefits. She also informed that Union Government is ready to provide financial assistance if more beneficiaries are identified .

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri. V Muraleedharan delivered the keynote address. He urged the State government to provide safety for women in the workplaces in state. He also said that India's G 20 Presidency is turning out to be a massive undertaking involving the progress of the entire society.

(With Inputs from PIB)