Left Menu

Anganwadis in Kerala need to be further modernized with help of technology: Smriti Irani

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:52 IST
Anganwadis in Kerala need to be further modernized with help of technology: Smriti Irani
Image Credit: Twitter(@smritiirani)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Irani urged the State government to start more crèches at places with high women workforce. The Union Minister was inaugurating the BMS State Women Convention in Thiruvananthapuram as part of Labour 20. The minister said that Anganwadis in Kerala need to be further modernized with the help of technology. Union Minister said that 13 percent of the supervisor posts are lying vacant in the 33,000 Anganwadis across the state and asked State government to fill them. Smt.Irani also said that Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is the best example of a scheme that uses technology to identify beneficiaries and directly provide benefits. She also informed that Union Government is ready to provide financial assistance if more beneficiaries are identified . 

     

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri. V Muraleedharan delivered the keynote address. He urged the State government to provide safety for women in the workplaces in state. He also said that India's G 20 Presidency is turning out to be a massive undertaking involving the progress of the entire society.

    (With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023