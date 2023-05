BRIEF-UK's Unite Says 1,650 contractors To Strike In Offshore Sector

UK'S UNITE UNION: * CONFIRM AROUND 1650 CONTRACTORS WILL BEGIN TWO NEW ROUNDS OF 48-HOUR STRIKE ACTION IN THE OFFSHORE SECTOR

* STRIKE ACTION TO START ON JUNE 1-3 AND THEN FROM JUNE 8-10 * LATEST 48-HOUR STRIKE ACTION WILL HIT MULTIBILLION OIL AND GAS OPERATORS INCLUDING APACHE, BP, HARBOUR ENERGY, ENQUEST, ITHACA, REPSOL, SHELL AND TAQA

