Gazprom's 2022 net profit falls 40% on tax hike, full-year dividend scrapped

Russian energy giant Gazprom's net profit fell more than 40% to 1.226 trillion roubles ($15.77 billion) last year owing to a tax hike in the second half of the year, the company said on Tuesday, also announcing it would not pay a full-year dividend.

The Kremlin-controlled firm said its board had decided not to pay a full-year dividend after allocating a half-year dividend of 1.2 trillion roubles ($15 billion). Gazprom's shares fell almost 4% after the dividend announcement.

