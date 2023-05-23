Left Menu

Guj panel of legislators suggests construction of roads inside LRK to help salt industry

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:38 IST
Guj panel of legislators suggests construction of roads inside LRK to help salt industry
  • Country:
  • India

A consultative committee of MLAs and MPs has recommended construction of metalled or pucca roads inside the Little Rann of Kutch (LRK), a desert in north Gujarat, to help the local salt industry, an official said on Tuesday.

A marshy desert spread across 5,000 sq km, the LRK was declared as a wild ass sanctuary nearly 50 years ago. Notably, saltpan workers have been complaining that the state forest department does not cooperate with them whenever they enter the protected area to harvest salt.

Gujarat minister of state for Co-operation, Salt Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma on Tuesday held a meeting with a consultative committee to discuss issues related to his departments, a government release said.

During the meeting, members suggested that pucca roads be constructed deeper inside the LRK for easy movement of people and salt in the area, it stated.

The committee also urged the minister to coordinate with the state forest department so that a balance can be maintained between the salt industry and sanctuary, the release said.

The committee also discussed registration of cooperative societies on a dedicated portal, creating a system for citizens to collect forms of different government schemes easily and growing trees in the unused premises of warehouses owned by cooperative entities across the state, it said.

The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Rambhai Mokariya, Lok Sabha MP Ratansinh Rathod, Congress MLA Chirag Patel and BJP MLAs Kaushik Jain, Keyur Rokadia among others attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023