INSV Tarini crew gets grand welcome after completing inter-continental voyage

A grand flag-in ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) in Goa to welcome the crew of INSV Tarini after the completion of their trans-ocean inter-continental voyage. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and others were present to welcome the crew members.

The INSV Tarini, after an arduous journey spanning 17,000 nautical miles over seven months, returned home on Tuesday.

Two women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, participated in the entire expedition.

Speaking at the event, Irani said she has requested Chief Minister Sawant not to let the Goa story with the Indian Navy be limited to INSV Tarini's voyage but to let Goa become a global hub for competitive sailing.

The stories of courage, strength and sacrifice, like that demonstrated by the INS Tarini crew, need to be told over and over again as they provide inspiration, she said.

The story of the valour of the Tarini crew will be narrated at every Anganwadi in the country, she added. The Union minister also announced plans for a Skill Development project to be undertaken by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development in collaboration with the Navy.

The project would impart training to women from coastal communities so that they can utilize opportunities in the Indian Naval Services and wider opportunities in the marine sector, she said.

Admiral R Hari Kumar said the achievement of the Tarini crew in navigating through adverse weather conditions and undertaking repairs themselves whenever needed are shining examples of innovation and ingenuity which Indians possess.

He specially mentioned the two women officers -- Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa -- who undertook the voyage from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back, sailing for 188 days.

Other participants included Capt Atool Sinha, Lt Cdr Ashutosh Sharma, Lt Aviral Keshav, Cdr Nikhil Hegde, Cdr MA Zulfikar, Cdr Divya Purohit and Cdr AC Doke.

