Punjab: STF arrests wanted accused with drone, heroin in Amritsar

The special task force (STF) of Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted accused with a Chinese-made drone, 1.6 kg of heroin, a pistol, and a rifle. The accused have been identified as Lakbhir Singh alias Lakha.

"An operation was launched in which we have arrested a wanted accused named Lakbhir Singh alias Lakha. A Chinese-made drone, 1.6 kg of heroin, a pistol, and a rifle were recovered from his possession," said Snehdeep Sharma, AIG, STF, Amritsar. "During the questioning of the accused, he revealed that for a long time, he had been smuggling drugs and weapons and revealed his contacts with Pakistani smugglers," Sharma said.

According to the Amritsar AIG, the drone was being used to bring goods from Pakistan. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Monday, Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along the international border in Punjab's Amritsar, said a BSF official. The official said that two packets suspected to be heroin have been seized during the search.

"BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the International border in Punjab's Amritsar. Troops of 144 Corps of BSF conducted an operation in the BOP Rajatal area in which a drone has been shot down. 2 packets suspected to be of heroin have been seized," Ajay Kumar Mishra, BSF Commandant, Amritsar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)