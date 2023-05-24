Left Menu

Punjab: STF arrests wanted accused with drone, heroin in Amritsar

"An operation was launched in which we have arrested a wanted accused named Lakbhir Singh alias Lakha. A Chinese-made drone, 1.6 kg of heroin, a pistol, and a rifle were recovered from his possession," said Snehdeep Sharma, AIG, STF, Amritsar.

ANI | Updated: 24-05-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 07:50 IST
Punjab: STF arrests wanted accused with drone, heroin in Amritsar
STF arrests wanted accused with a Chinese-made drone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The special task force (STF) of Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted accused with a Chinese-made drone, 1.6 kg of heroin, a pistol, and a rifle. The accused have been identified as Lakbhir Singh alias Lakha.

"An operation was launched in which we have arrested a wanted accused named Lakbhir Singh alias Lakha. A Chinese-made drone, 1.6 kg of heroin, a pistol, and a rifle were recovered from his possession," said Snehdeep Sharma, AIG, STF, Amritsar. "During the questioning of the accused, he revealed that for a long time, he had been smuggling drugs and weapons and revealed his contacts with Pakistani smugglers," Sharma said.

According to the Amritsar AIG, the drone was being used to bring goods from Pakistan. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Monday, Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along the international border in Punjab's Amritsar, said a BSF official. The official said that two packets suspected to be heroin have been seized during the search.

"BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the International border in Punjab's Amritsar. Troops of 144 Corps of BSF conducted an operation in the BOP Rajatal area in which a drone has been shot down. 2 packets suspected to be of heroin have been seized," Ajay Kumar Mishra, BSF Commandant, Amritsar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window opens

Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window o...

 India
3
Coercion is China's modus operandi, whether in domestic cotton fields or economically abroad

Coercion is China's modus operandi, whether in domestic cotton fields or eco...

 Global
4
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023