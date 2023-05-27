Sudan's Burhan asks UN chief to replace UN Special representative in Sudan -sources
Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan asked U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to replace U.N. Special representative in Sudan Volker Perthes, sources in the Sudanese presidency told Reuters on Friday.
