WayCool Foods, IIT Madras Pravartak join hands to offer climate-smart agricultural practices for farmers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:43 IST
WayCool Foods, an agricultural supply chain startup, on Saturday said it has entered into a partnership with Indian Institute of Technology-Madras Pravartak Technology Innovation Hub, here to further expand its offerings to improve farmers' income and profitability.

Through this MoU, WayCool Foods would provide technical solutions for seeding and expansion of the Regenerative Agriculture Sustainable Architecture (RASA) tech stack. It would also offer its domain knowledge of the agri-supply chain from soil-to-sale and further strengthen the design and structuring of the agri-stack.

IITM Pravartak is the technological innovation hub at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted as a Technology Innovation Hub by IIT Madras.

IIT-Madras has developed and built the RASA Tech Stack in 2022 which would aid the farmers to monitor and fine-tune their cultivation.

''Partnership with IIT Madras Pravartak will further boost our continuing efforts towards driving adoption of regenerative agriculture among Indian farmers. Our on-field experience has demonstrated commercial benefits to farmers when they adopt regenerative agri-practices thereby improving income,'' WayCool Foods Managing Director Karthik Jayaraman said.

''We are confident that synergies between WayCool Foods and IIT Madras Pravartak will provide farmers with access to the most advanced technologies equipping them to take proactive measures to combat climate change...,'' he further said.

IITM Pravartak CEO M J Shankar Raman said: ''Through this collaboration, we hope to create innovative solutions that can address some of the key challenges faced by the farming and agriculture industry today.'' ''Be it leveraging sensor technology and data science techniques, we believe we can help improve crop yield, reduce waste and increase farmers' income. This will also create new opportunities for growth,'' Raman added.

