Left Menu

MP: 5 held in connection with distributing pamphlets reportedly against RSS, Bajrang Dal in Indore

According to the police, a woman had filed a complaint in this regard at Raoji Bazar police station in the district on May 24.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 21:21 IST
MP: 5 held in connection with distributing pamphlets reportedly against RSS, Bajrang Dal in Indore
Accused in police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as five persons were arrested in connection with allegedly distributing pamphlets reportedly against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Saturday. The arrested accused have been identified as Tauseef, Shahid, Shadab, Fardeen and Shahrukh, residents of Indore.

According to the police, a woman had filed a complaint in this regard at Raoji Bazar police station in the district on May 24. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Singh said, "A complaint was filed on May 24 that a few days back, a few people were distributing objectionable pamphlets. Objectionable words against some organisations were printed on the pamphlets. An FIR has been registered at Raoji Bazar Police Station in the district. CCTV footage is being examined and people in the vicinity are being questioned. Investigation is underway, the accused will be identified and action will be taken against them."

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Raoji Bazar, Dishesh Aggarwal said that a case was registered against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and started investigation into the matter. After investigation, the Raoji Bazar police arrested the five accused on Friday. Further proceedings into the matter are underway, ACP Aggarwal added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023