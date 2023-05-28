Left Menu

Gujarat: BSF recovers 5 packets of drugs off Jakhau coast

Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered five packets of drugs from two different isolated bets off Jakhau Coast in Gujarat's Bhuj.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 20:08 IST
BSF recovers drug packets off Jakhau coast. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered five packets of drugs from two different isolated bets off Jakhau Coast in Gujarat's Bhuj. According to an official release, in a search operation by BSF on May 28, five packets of drugs weighing approximately 1 kilogram each were recovered from two different isolated bets off Jakhau Coast in Bhuj.

"First packet was recovered from Luna bet, about 8 km off Jakhau Coast, is similar to an earlier recovered packet of Charas and was packed in plastic packing having 'Afghan Product' printed on it. Other 4 packets were recovered from Khidrat bet, about 4 kms off Jakhau Coast. One packet is similar to packets of Heroin recovered earlier having plastic packing with '36 Koffiepads Mild' printed on it", the release stated. The statement added that the exact nature and type of drug recovered today are yet to be ascertained.

Since April 2023, 41 packets of drugs have been recovered off Jakhau Coast, including today's recovery, the release said. The release added that BSF has launched an extensive search of the isolated bets off the Jakhau coast.

Earlier in April this year, BSF recovered 10 packets of charas from Ibrahim Peer Bet off the Jakhau coast. According to the officials, a joint team of BSF and NIU recovered 10 packets of charas from Ibrahim Peer Bet, about 15 km from the Jakhau coast of Bhuj on April 23. Each packet weighed approximately 1 kilogram. (ANI)

