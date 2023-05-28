"Parliament is centre of churning of ideas...": Naresh Kumawat who created 'Samudra Manthan' sculpture

A well-known Indian sculptor Naresh Kumawat who has crafted sculptures based on the epic tale of 'Samudra Manthan' inside the new Parliament building said that Parliament House is the place where ideas originate and formulas are devised for public welfare. He said that idea behind creating 'Samudra Manthan' mural denotes the churning of the ideas.

While talking about his sculptures at the Parliament building, Naresh Kumawat said that the churning of the ocean was also a churning of ideas. "Parliament House is also the center of churning of ideas and from the churning of these thoughts, formulas for public welfare emerge," said Naresh Kumawat.

The Sculpture is 75/9 feet in size and the pictures of Gods and Goddesses have been engraved. He also made statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for the new Parliament House.

PM Modi inaugurated a sleek new Parliament complex to revamp India's decrepit colonial-era center of government in New Delhi marking a "new era for the Indian Parliament and Democracy". Notably, a mythological touch has been given to the new building as at all the entrances of the building, auspicious animals as guardian statues will be exhibited, based on their importance in Indian culture and vaastu shastra.

These include the elephant, the horse, the eagle, the swan, and mythical creatures shardula and makara. The story of Samudra Manthan is elaborated in the Vishnu Purana, a major text of Hinduism. The Samudra Manthana explains the origin of the elixir of eternal life, amrita.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the "new laws to be made in this new Parliament House in the next 25 years will make India a developed nation, help in pushing poverty out of India and create new opportunities for the youth and women of the country". The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new building of the Parliament will become the basis for the creation of a new, prosperous, strong and developed India. (ANI)

