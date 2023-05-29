EU Council head congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on election win

EU Council President Charles Michel congratulated Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan after he won an election runoff on Sunday.

"Congratulations @RTErdogan for your reelection as President of Türkiye. I look forward to working with you again to deepen EU-TR relations in the years to come," Michel said in a tweet.

