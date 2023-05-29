Farmer mauled to death by tiger in UP's Dudhwa buffer zone
A 50-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in the Dudhwa buffer zone in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, officials said.
The victim was reported missing since Sunday evening and his body was spotted by some villagers in the Belrayan range of Dudhwa here on Monday morning, B Prabhakar, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, said.
The man-eater cat had mutilated the body and devoured parts of it, Prabhakar added.
The deceased was identified as Jagdish, a resident of Katthauha village here, the officials said.
Forest teams have been deputed to monitor the movements of the tiger and drive it back into the forest, Prabhakar said.
