Scoreboard of IPL final between CSK and GT

Scoreboard of the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans here on Monday. Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha c Dhoni b Chahar 54 Shubman Gill st Dhoni b Jadeja 39 B Sai Sudharsan lbw b Pathirana 96 Hardik Pandya not out 21 Rashid Khan c Gaikwad b Pathiran 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-2) 4 Total: ( For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-67, 2-131, 3-212, 4-214 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-38-1, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-56-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-36-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-38-1, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0 -44-2.

