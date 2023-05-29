Scoreboard of IPL final between CSK and GT
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-05-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 21:36 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans here on Monday. Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha c Dhoni b Chahar 54 Shubman Gill st Dhoni b Jadeja 39 B Sai Sudharsan lbw b Pathirana 96 Hardik Pandya not out 21 Rashid Khan c Gaikwad b Pathiran 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-2) 4 Total: ( For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-67, 2-131, 3-212, 4-214 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-38-1, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-56-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-36-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-38-1, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0 -44-2. MORE
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat Titans faces batting conundrum at No 3: Irfan Pathan
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat
Delhi teen arrested from Gujarat for killing man in Shahdara
184 fishermen reach Gujarat after release from Pakistani jail
198 fishermen freed from Pakistan Jail arrive in Gujarat's Vadodara