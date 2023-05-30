Left Menu

Ganga Dussehra: Devotees take holy dip in Varanasi

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga in Varanasi on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 11:19 IST
Ganga Dussehra: Devotees take holy dip in Varanasi
Visuals from Ganga ghat in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga in Varanasi on Tuesday morning. People were seen performing puja on the banks of the Ganga.

The festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi where people from all over the country come to seek blessings. Taking a dip in the river on this day is considered a means for devotees to get rid of their sins and heal any physical ailments they may have.

Ganga Dussehra, which is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth. The festivities last for 10 days, with the last day being celebrated as Ganga Dussehra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023