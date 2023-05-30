Probe issued after emergency landing of training aircraft in Karnataka's Belagavi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered a detailed probe after a training aircraft made an emergency landing due to a suspected engine malfunction in Karnataka's Belagavi on Tuesday. A two-seater training aircraft made an emergency landing near Sambra airport earlier today.

The landing was prompted by technical glitches encountered during the flight. The two pilots sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Air Force hospital for medical attention. The aircraft sustained damage.

Airforce personnel, training school authorities, and fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the incident. (ANI)

