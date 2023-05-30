Left Menu

Kalpataru Projects International promoters divest 6pc stake for Rs 468 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 21:56 IST
Kalpataru Projects International promoters divest 6pc stake for Rs 468 cr

Promoters of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (earlier known as Kalpataru Power Transmission) on Tuesday divested 6 per cent of their stake in the firm for Rs 468 crore through open market transactions.

Parag Mofatraj Munot (promoter) and two promoter group entities -- Kalpataru Constructions Pvt Ltd and Kalpataru Viniyog LLP -- offloaded 96.34 lakh shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL).

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Munot sold 73.24 lakh shares, Kalpataru Constructions disposed of 10 lakh shares and Kalpataru Viniyog offloaded 13.10 lakh shares, amounting to a 5.9 per cent stake in KPIL.

The shares were disposed of in the range of Rs 485.06-485.75 apiece, taking the transaction value to around Rs 468 crore.

Post this latest transaction, the combined shareholding of the promoter and promoter group entities has reduced to 41.31 per cent from 47.24 per cent (as per March 2023) equity in KPIL.

On Tuesday, shares of KPIL jumped 3.09 per cent to close at Rs 522.70 per piece on the BSE.

KPIL is a part of the diversified conglomerate Kalpataru Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023