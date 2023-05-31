Delhi Metro's Magenta Line services delayed

The Delhi Metro Rail Services of the Magenta line were delayed on Wednesday, informed officials. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden.

"Magenta Line Update, Delay in services from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted. However, the DMRC did not disclose the cause of the delay. Further details are awaited.

Many commuters took to Twitter to share the inconvenience they faced on account of the delay. (ANI)

