Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line services delayed

"Magenta Line Update, Delay in services from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:37 IST
Delhi Metro's Magenta Line services delayed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Services of the Magenta line were delayed on Wednesday, informed officials. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden.

"Magenta Line Update, Delay in services from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted. However, the DMRC did not disclose the cause of the delay. Further details are awaited.

Many commuters took to Twitter to share the inconvenience they faced on account of the delay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023