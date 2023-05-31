Left Menu

MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan flags off 'Pride Run' ahead of Bhopal Gaurav Diwas

Bhopal Gaurav Diwas is celebrated every year on June 1. In view of this, a pride run was organised from VIP Road to Board Club on Wednesday, in which thousands of people participated.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:07 IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan flags off Pride Run in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday flagged off Pride Run in view of 'Bhopal Gaurav Diwas' from VIP road in the state capital on Wednesday. The pride run started from the statue of Raja Bhoj situated at VIP road to Bhopal Boat Club which covers a distance of around three kilometres. The citizens of Bhopal, especially the youth, enthusiastically participated in the run. There were over thousands of people who participated in the pride run.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "Bhopal did not become independent on August 15, 1947, when the country got independence. At that time, the then Nawab had refused to merge Bhopal with the Indian Union. After which the citizens had to struggle and after the sacrifice of many fighters in the merger movement, Bhopal became independent on June 1, 1949. Youths were also martyred in this movement in Boras in Raisen district." Since then, Bhopal Gaurav Diwas is celebrated every year on June 1. In view of this, a pride run was organised from VIP Road to Board Club on Wednesday, in which thousands of people participated.

CM Chouhan extended greetings to the citizens of Bhopal Gaurav Diwas and also paid tributes to the martyrs of the merger movement on the occasion. Besides, the Chief Minister urged the citizens to keep the city clean and green.

On the other hand, Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh said, "Bhopal Gaurav Diwas is celebrated on June 1 every year and in view of it many programs have been planned with the cooperation of residents of Bhopal. The first program was Pride Run on May 31. It is a matter of pleasure that residents of Bhopal participated in it. There has been a lot of youth participation in the pride run." "Around 15,000 people came here which shows that everyone is ready to participate in Bhopal Gaurav Diwas. I will appeal to everyone that on the evening of Bhopal Gaurav Diwas, all the buildings, houses and markets should be decorated, and at least 10 diyas (earthen lamps) should be lit at everyone's house and show participation in Bhopal," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

