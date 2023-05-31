Left Menu

Haryana Chief Minister gives Rs 181 crore to farmers for crop damage

The Deputy Commissioners also attended the programme through video conferencing, as per the statement.The chief minister asked the officers concerned to ensure 100 per cent registration of farmers on Meri Fasal - Mera Byora portal so that timely compensation can be released to them.Khattar said gone are the days when the farmers used to wait for years to get their crop damage compensation.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:15 IST
Haryana Chief Minister gives Rs 181 crore to farmers for crop damage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said an amount of Rs 181 crore has been released to the farmers who have suffered rabi crop damage due to unseasonal rains. The chief minister has transferred this compensation directly into the accounts of the farmers through e-Kshatipurti portal, according to an official statement.

The crops had been damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state in March-April this year.

Recently, Khattar conducted a whirlwind tour of the rain-hit villages to assess the damage to crops due to rain.

''We had conducted a special survey of crop damage, according to which the damage was reported in 2.09 lakh acres in 18 districts. ''Today, an amount of Rs 181 crore has been released as compensation to 67,758 farmers for wheat, mustard and rapeseed crops,'' Khattar said after digitally releasing the compensation amount to the farmers here.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal also remained present on this occasion. The Deputy Commissioners also attended the programme through video conferencing, as per the statement.

The chief minister asked the officers concerned to ensure 100 per cent registration of farmers on 'Meri Fasal - Mera Byora' portal so that timely compensation can be released to them.

Khattar said gone are the days when the farmers used to wait for years to get their crop damage compensation. Through e-governance reforms, we have ensured that farmers should get timely compensation.

The e-kshatipurti portal is a historic step towards ensuring transparency in the system of application, verification and award of compensation at the time of crop loss, the chief minister said.

He asserted that through this portal, the compensation amount is deposited directly into the verified account of the farmer provided on the 'Meri Fasal - Mera Byora' portal. There is no need to register anywhere other than on this portal.

This is the first time that the farmers have received compensation directly into their accounts, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023