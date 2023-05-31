Left Menu

Exxon shareholders soundly reject all climate-related petitions

A proposal to increase Exxon's methane-gas measurement reporting won 36% of votes cast, the largest for any climate initiative. Exxon is the only one of the five Western oil majors with no 2030 target for reducing customers' carbon emissions (GHG) from its products. Shareholders also rejected disclosures on worst-case scenario oil-spill response plan for its Guyana operations, with only 13% of the votes for it.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:13 IST
Exxon shareholders soundly reject all climate-related petitions
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Exxon Mobil Corp. shareholders on Wednesday overwhelmingly supported the company's views on climate reports and strategies, rejecting proposals for report on methane, greenhouse gas reporting and oil-spill preparations by a wide margin. None of the initiative proposals received more than 36% of votes cast, according to early results at the online shareholder meeting. Several of the proposals won only low-double digit support.

Results showed a lessening of support for proposals designed to strengthen oil and gas firms contributions to tackling climate change. After winning some ground earlier this decade, the initiatives lost ground after the worries soared over supply and prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A proposal to increase Exxon's methane-gas measurement reporting won 36% of votes cast, the largest for any climate initiative. A similar methane-gas reporting request won 51% of votes last year.

A shareholder request to set medium-term targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from customers' use of its fuels, known as scope 3 targets, received only 11% of votes, according to figures released by the company. Exxon is the only one of the five Western oil majors with no 2030 target for reducing customers' carbon emissions (GHG) from its products.

Shareholders also rejected disclosures on worst-case scenario oil-spill response plan for its Guyana operations, with only 13% of the votes for it. Its offshore Guyana projects are responsible for the company's fastest-growing oil-production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023