Maharashtra: FIR filed against 2 websites for allegedly publishing defamatory content against Savitri Bai Phule

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against two websites for allegedly publishing defamatory content against social reformer Savitri Bai Phule.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:05 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against two websites for allegedly publishing defamatory content against social reformer Savitri Bai Phule. "The websites IndicTales and Hindupost are alleged to have published defamatory content against Savitri Bai Phule. The FIR is registered at Azad Maidan police station under sections 500 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," read an official statement by Mumbai Police.

Further, according to the release, the FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders against these websites. The NCP leaders met the Mumbai police commissioner and filed the complaint, the release added.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

