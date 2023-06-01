Left Menu

DPIIT facilitating industry to reduce quantity of unutilized gypsum, promote seamless transportation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:57 IST
DPIIT facilitating industry to reduce quantity of unutilized gypsum, promote seamless transportation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is facilitating the industry to reduce the quantity of unutilized gypsum, used in cement making, and promote its seamless transportation, an official said.

The department has prepared a report with detailed comprehensive time bound action plans on achieving circular economy in gypsum, generated in fertilizer units and thermal power plants.

Circular economy in the context of gypsum means following practices that promote the sustainable use, reuse, and recycling of gypsum materials throughout their life cycle.

Phospho-gypsum generation from fertilizer units in India during 2021-22 is estimated to be 9.16 million tonne (MT).

Total legacy stockpile of phospho-gypsum stocked at various locations near phosphoric acid plants is estimated to be 70 MT. Out of this, 96.5 per cent is stored on the east coast of the country.

The Indian cement industry is the largest consumer of gypsum and its estimated requirement is about 19.5 MT. In agriculture, gypsum can be utilized as a fertilizer.

A stakeholder consultation meeting under the Chairmanship of Joint Secretary in DPIIT Sanjiv was held on May 29 here to review the progress of achieving circular economy in gypsum.

''In the stakeholder consultation meeting, the joint secretary emphasized that focused implementation of proposed action plans is required, which would result in significantly reducing the quantity of unutilized gypsum,'' the official said.

He further said a dashboard to monitor the circularity in gypsum will be launched soon.

''Government of India is committed to reducing dependency on imported gypsum by creating a win-win situation, both for indigenous generators and user industries, and the government is playing a role of facilitator particularly on logistics,'' the official said adding DPIIT will take appropriate policy intervention to address the issues raised by generators and users.

In the meeting, an initiative of UltraTech Cement was appreciated. The company has transported 57,000 tonne of phospho-gypsum from IFFCO Paradeep and Paradeep Phosphate Ltd using inland waterways and coastal waterways to their cement plant in Gujarat.

The information was provided in the meeting by K C Jhanwar, MD, UltraTech Cement.

Director General of National Council for Cement and Building Materials S K Chaturvedi made a detailed presentation about the circular economy in gypsum in that meeting.

Chaturvedi also highlighted the potential threat which phospho-gypsum is posing to the environment due to the huge quantity of legacy stocks to the tune of 70 MT at the east coast.

IFFCO Paradeep Joint General Manager (Technical) P K Mahapatra suggested in the meeting about construction of a 700-metre railway line from Paradeep Port to the gypsum stack area of IFFCO as it would significantly help in reducing transportation cost and time.

The meeting was attended by representatives of gypsum generators like IFFCO Paradeep, NTPC; users like cement manufacturers and their association, gypsum boards manufacturers like Saint Gobain, Knauff India, representatives of research and academic institutes and government departments concerned.

Further, it was highlighted that use of phospo-gypsum as micro-fertiliser and for treatment of soil, containing high sodium, will be a game changer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023