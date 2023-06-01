Left Menu

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand takes over as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the Administrative Branch of the Indian Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller on June 13, 1987, as stated in an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:24 IST
Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand takes over as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration
Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand, Vishisht Seva Medal took over as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA) today, informed Ministry of Defence. Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the Administrative Branch of the Indian Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller on June 13, 1987, as stated in an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

"He has undergone the Higher Air Command Course from the College of Air Warfare and Area Control Course from the Singapore Aviation Academy," it read. In a career spanning over 36 years, the Air Marshal has held various field and staff appointments. Prior to his present appointment, he was Director General (Administration) at Air Headquarters, New Delhi.

For his distinguished service, he was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in January 2022 by the President of India. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023