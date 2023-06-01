Left Menu

India's power consumption grows marginally by 1.04 pc to 136.56 billion units in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Power consumption rose marginally by 1.04 per cent to 136.56 billion units in May this year as widespread rains have kept summer temperature under check so far and people used fewer cooling appliances compared to last year.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 135.15 billion units (BU), higher than 108.80 BU in May 2021, according to government data.

The power consumption was also affected in March and April this year due to widespread rains in the country.

Experts said that unseasonal rains in March, April and May affected the power consumption in the country.

The power ministry has estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during this summer season. But the demand has not reached the projected level during April-May this year mainly due unseasonal rains.

Rains reduced the demand for electricity as people used fewer cooling appliances compared to the previous year, according to experts.

Further, experts are hopeful that power consumption and demand would grow from June onwards, due to further improvement in economic activities as well as a rise in temperature during summer season.

The data showed the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 221.34 GW in May, 2023.

The peak power supply stood at 204.47 GW in May 2022 and 168.78 GW in May 2021.

Peak power demand is expected to touch 229 GW during this summer season, as per the power ministry estimates.

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

