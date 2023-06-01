TDP manifesto born in Karnataka, plagiarised melange: Andhra Pradesh CM

Left Menu

The TDPs 2024 Assembly elections manifesto is a plagiarised melange of poll promises made by the BJP and Congress in Karnataka, including schemes of YSRCP, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.The Chief Minister ridiculed TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly cooking a bisi belle bath and a pulihora lemon rice of manifesto by copying other parties schemes, including those from erstwhile Y S Rajaseskhar Reddys regime.Chandrababus manifesto was not born in Andhra state.

The TDP’s 2024 Assembly elections manifesto is a plagiarised melange of poll promises made by the BJP and Congress in Karnataka, including schemes of YSRCP, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

The Chief Minister ridiculed TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly cooking a ‘bisi belle bath’ and a ‘pulihora’ (lemon rice) of manifesto by copying other parties’ schemes, including those from erstwhile Y S Rajaseskhar Reddy's regime.

''Chandrababu’s manifesto was not born in Andhra state. It was not born in our state because this man doesn’t mingle with people. Do you know where his manifesto was born? It was in Karnataka,'' said Reddy on the sidelines of doling out a DBT scheme at Pattikonda in Kurnool district, in a video link shared by the state government.

Further, the Chief Minister said that Naidu has copied all YSRCP regime’s schemes such as 'Amma vodi', 'Cheyuuta' and 'Rythu bharosa'. Naidu has no originality, personality and credibility, he said.

Naidu announced a slew of welfare schemes for women, unemployed youth and farmers that would be implemented if the party was voted to power again in the state after the 2024 assembly elections. Rs 1,500 monthly cash allowance to all women above 18 years of age under Bhavishyakthu Guarantee scheme (Guarantee for future), 20 lakh jobs to youth under Yuva Galam scheme in various government departments, Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance under Yuva Galam Fund and Rs 20,000 annual cash allowance for farmers to cover their agriculture expenditure, were some of the pledges Naidu made on the concluding day of the 2-day 'Mahanadu' programme of the party on Sunday. Alluding to the next elections, Reddy said the southern state is like Kurukshetra which will face a war between DBT schemes and those who plunder public resources and advised people to choose wisely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

