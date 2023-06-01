Left Menu

MP: Karni Sena leader found dead in Indore

The incident occurred under Kanadia police station limits in the district on Wednesday night. The Kani Sena leader was identified as Mohit Patel, a resident of Bisan Kheda village, Indore.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:15 IST
MP: Karni Sena leader found dead in Indore
ACP Jayant Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Karni Sena leader was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Thursday. The incident occurred under Kanadia police station limits in the district on Wednesday night. The Karni Sena leader was identified as Mohit Patel, a resident of Bisan Kheda village, Indore.

"A youth named Mohit Patel, a resident of Bisan Kheda village, died due to two bullet injuries in his chest in the district. A revolver has been recovered from his car and he sustained bullet injuries in his car itself after which his friends brought him to the hospital," Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayant Rathore said. A case has been registered and investigation into the matter is going on. Both the angles are being investigated how he sustained bullet injury and who shot him, he said.

He further added that a team of Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) were called to conduct the probe into the matter and further action would be taken accordingly. Mohit worked as a property dealer. He left his home alone at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday. During this, the incident occurred. Earlier, Mohit had informed his friends that he was going to someplace and his friend should meet him there itself. But as soon as Mohit's friends reached there, they found Mohit having bullet injuries and was lying on the seat. After that they brought him to the hospital, ACP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023