Iraq’s oil exports average 3.3 mln bpd in May, ministry says

Iraq's oil exports averaged 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

Iraq exported the same levels in the previous month.

Iraq's May oil revenue was $7.3 billion with an average price per barrel of $71.30, the ministry said in a statement.

