J-K: Two-day Farooq Memorial Open Taekwondo Championship held in Srinagar

The medalists of the Farooq Memorial Open Taekwondo Championships will proudly represent J&K in the upcoming LG Cup All India Taekwondo Championships - 2023, showcasing their skills and determination on a national stage.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:12 IST
2 day Farooq Taekwondo Open Taekwondo Championship kicked off on Wednesday in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The two-day Farooq Memorial Open Taekwondo Championships were held at Sher-E-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex in Srinagar. The event, organized by the J&K Taekwondo Association under the aegis of the Taekwondo Federation of India, paid tribute to the late Janab Farooq Ahmed, the esteemed founder of Taekwondo in Kashmir.

Under the emblem of "My Youth, My Pride," the championship attracted more than 700 participants from various weight categories and age divisions across all districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Subash Chander Chhibber, Director of the Department of Youth Services and Sports who was the Chief Guest was accompanied by Rouf Ahmed Bhat, Sports Promoter & Under Secretary to the Government.

The event also welcomed Ishfaq Ahmed, former international football player and head coach of Kerala Blasters Football Club, as the Guest of Honour. Hilal Ahmed and Shafiq Ahmed were the esteemed Special Guests at the event. Chhibber said, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the participants and medalists of the Farooq Memorial Open Taekwondo Championships. It is inspiring to witness such enthusiasm and passion for the sport. I also commend the J&K Taekwondo Association for their relentless efforts in promoting Taekwondo in the Union Territory."

The opening ceremony continued with the distribution of medals to the deserving winners. Chhibber, along with other dignitaries from the Association, presented the medals, while the coaches and referees received special mementoes as a token of appreciation for their valuable contribution. The medalists of the Farooq Memorial Open Taekwondo Championships will proudly represent J&K in the upcoming LG Cup All India Taekwondo Championships - 2023, showcasing their skills and determination on a national stage. (ANI)

